US Vice President Vance to travel to Israel tomorrow

    Other countries
    20 October, 2025
    16:06
    US Vice President JD Vance is to visit Israel on Tuesday, the country's airport authority said in a statement on Monday announcing preparations for his arrival at Tel Aviv's airport, Report informs via Reuters.

    Israel Airports Authority said traffic disruptions around the airport were expected between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (GMT+3) and that some flights would be moved to another terminal.

    ABŞ-nin vitse-prezidenti sabah İsrailə səfər edəcək
    Вице-президент США завтра посетит Израиль

