US Vice President Vance to travel to Israel tomorrow
Other countries
- 20 October, 2025
- 16:06
US Vice President JD Vance is to visit Israel on Tuesday, the country's airport authority said in a statement on Monday announcing preparations for his arrival at Tel Aviv's airport, Report informs via Reuters.
Israel Airports Authority said traffic disruptions around the airport were expected between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (GMT+3) and that some flights would be moved to another terminal.
