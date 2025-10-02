Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    US to lose $15B in GDP each week of a shutdown, White House memo says

    • 02 October, 2025
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 09:00
    US to lose $15B in GDP each week of a shutdown, White House memo says

    US President Donald Trump"s economic advisers are warning that a prolonged shutdown could lead to serious economic consequences, according to a White House memo obtained by POLITICO, Report informs.

    The US could lose $15 billion of its gross domestic product each week the shutdown extends, with a month-long shutdown leading to an additional 43,000 unemployed people, the Council of Economic Advisers" warned in the memo. That damage does not account for the 1.9 million federal civilian employees who are either furloughed or working without pay, 80 percent of whom live in the Washington area.

    White House aides say the document, which will be sent to Hill Republicans, will be used to inform the Republican messaging response to the shutdown. Congress is divided on the fate of funding for Obamacare health insurance subsidies, which the administration has falsely claimed would go to undocumented immigrants.

    "The very real economic consequences of a prolonged government shutdown are entirely on Senate Democrats who are holding the federal government, economy, and country hostage to give illegal immigrants free health care," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement.

    President Donald Trump government shutdown GDP
    Şatdaun səbəbindən ABŞ ÜDM-si hər həftə 15 milyard dollar azala bilər
    Politico: ВВП США может терять по $15 млрд в неделю из-за шатдауна

