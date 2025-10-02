US to lose $15B in GDP each week of a shutdown, White House memo says

US President Donald Trump"s economic advisers are warning that a prolonged shutdown could lead to serious economic consequences, according to a White House memo obtained by POLITICO, Report informs.

The US could lose $15 billion of its gross domestic product each week the shutdown extends, with a month-long shutdown leading to an additional 43,000 unemployed people, the Council of Economic Advisers" warned in the memo. That damage does not account for the 1.9 million federal civilian employees who are either furloughed or working without pay, 80 percent of whom live in the Washington area.

White House aides say the document, which will be sent to Hill Republicans, will be used to inform the Republican messaging response to the shutdown. Congress is divided on the fate of funding for Obamacare health insurance subsidies, which the administration has falsely claimed would go to undocumented immigrants.

"The very real economic consequences of a prolonged government shutdown are entirely on Senate Democrats who are holding the federal government, economy, and country hostage to give illegal immigrants free health care," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement.