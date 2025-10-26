US to increase tariffs on Canada by 10% more, Trump says

US President Donald Trump made the decision to increase tariffs currently in effect for Canada by 10% more, Report informs.

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

Canadian authorities ordered a video to be shown in the United States with excerpts from the speech of the 40th US President Ronald Reagan, where he criticized tariffs and defended principles of free trade, Trump said. Fragments of the video and audio material were picked to create misrepresentation, the US leader said. The Canadian side neither requested nor received a permit to edit Reagan's speech, he noted.

"The sole purpose of this fraud was Canada's hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their 'rescue' on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States," Trump said.