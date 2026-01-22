US to gain full defense access to Greenland through talks, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that negotiations on Greenland effectively grant the United States full access to the territory in defense-related matters, Report informs via CNN.

Details are currently being discussed, but overall, this is about full access, Trump said noting that the agreement has no end date or time limits.

He noted that the agreements reached would allow the deployment of the US Golden Dome missile defense system in Greenland.

The US will get "everything we want," Trump emphasized.

The US president highlighted Greenland's key strategic importance, stating:

"Everything comes over Greenland. If the bad guys start shooting, it comes over Greenland," Trump said. "It's pretty invaluable. It's amazing," he added.