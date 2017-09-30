US State Secretary to oversee sanctions against Russia

© EPA

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump has distributed powers to carry out sanctions against Russia, the DPRK and Iran.

Report informs citing Interfax, as stated in the presidential memorandum, anti-Russian sanctions will be overseen by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The Secretary of State is charged to consolidate the sanctions imposed by the administration of former US President Barack Obama because of the conflict in Ukraine. Tillerson also will oversee execution of a number of articles of the law on sanctions against cyber-attacks on US political organizations. The head of the State Department will make decisions on refusing visas for those who damage the cybersecurity of individuals, democratic institutions or governments, by acting on behalf of the Russian authorities.

Other aspects of sanctions will be dealt by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin - in particular, with the sanctions for spread of corruption in Russia - as well as by Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats.