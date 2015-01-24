US State Department accuses Russia of violating Minsk agreement

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Both Russia and the separatists do not implement the commitments of Minsk agreement despite of their statement dated on January 22 in Berlin, " US State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at her weekly press briefing, Report informs.

"We did not see the implementation of commitments by Russia or the separatists after the statement on supporting Minsk agreement on January 22 in Berlin, the separatist leaders openly stated that they intend to seize more lands," she stressed.

"Russia has the key to a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the responsibility to put an end to aggression," the spokeswoman noted.