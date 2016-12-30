US Senators planning to expand sanctions against Russia

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ A number of senators from US Democratic and Republican parties have promised to expand sanctions against Russia in January 2017 in connection with the intervention of the electoral system of the United States and conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, Report informs citing the The Hill.

"The executive branch has taken measures, but it is crucial that legislative branch has taken over the baton and continued to move forward. Legal sanctions can complement and reinforce new sanctions of executive power", U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations senior member Ben Cardin said.

In turn, the Republican Senator John McCain and his fellow party member, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan called the decisions of President Barack Obama on sanctions "too late." McCain noted that these steps are "long overdue", and announced tougher restrictions next year.

Earlier, US President Barack Obama signed a decree on new sanctions against Russia.