US Senate confirms 79-year-old billionaire to post of Commerce Secretary

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US Senate has confirmed 79-year-old billionaire Wilbur Ross to the post of Commerce Secretary.

Report informs citing Dw, he served as economic adviser to US President Trump during pre-election campaign.

According to information, in 2014, W.Ross worked as Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Cyprus Board of Directors. This financial institution is the second largest shareholder of the Lamesa Holding registered in Panama, which belongs to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Earlier, Wilbur Ross had business relations with Russia.