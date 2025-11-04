US seeks UN approval for Gaza security force with broad two-year mandate

The US has sent several UN Security Council members a draft resolution for the establishment of an international force in Gaza for a duration of at least two years, Report informs via Axios.

The draft resolution, which was designated "SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED," would give the US and other participating countries a broad mandate to govern Gaza and provide security through the end of 2027, with the possibility of extensions after that.

The draft resolution will be the basis for negotiations over the coming days between UN Security Council members, with the goal of voting to establish it in the coming weeks and deploying the first troops to Gaza by January, a US official told Axios.

According to the draft, the ISF would be tasked with securing Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt, protecting civilians and humanitarian corridors, and training a new Palestinian police force, with which it is to partner in its mission.