U.S. Secretary of State arrives in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry visited Saudi Arabia after Djibouti.
Report informs referring to the foreign media, the US State Department issued a statement about it.
According to the report, the meetings were held with the king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, the foreign minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and other officials.
John Kerry is expected to meet with Yemeni President Abdrabb Mansur Hadi in Riyadh: "We can only confirm the news about the meeting. We do not have further information about the visit."
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
