US Secret Service tightens White House security after two nearby incidents

The US Secret Service has stepped up security measures at the White House following a traffic accident and an attempted breach of a secure area in Washington.

According to The New York Post, cited by Report, a vehicle mounted the pavement near Lafayette Park, north of the White House, and crashed into a traffic sign. Following the incident, the driver clashed with Secret Service and National Guard personnel before being detained. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 a.m. local time. At approximately the same time, another man attempted to climb over a security barrier two blocks from the presidential residence. He was also detained.

Following the incidents, access to the White House was temporarily restricted, and journalists in the vicinity were moved inside the building.

It remains unclear whether the two incidents were connected. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time.