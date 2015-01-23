 Top
    US reduces number of diplomats in Sanaa, Yemen

    At the same time the Embassy will continue its activity

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US State Department issued a statement on reducing the number of diplomats in Yemen due to the events in this country. Report informs referring to the statement of the press service of the State Department.

    "The US Embassy in Sanaa further reduced the number of US citizens working in Yemen." "The Embassy will continue its activities, at the same time, we can continue to refocus resources, depending on the situation on the ground."

