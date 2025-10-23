Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    US ready for meetings with Russian officials to resolve Ukraine conflict — Rubio

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 08:08
    US ready for meetings with Russian officials to resolve Ukraine conflict — Rubio

    The Washington administration is ready to hold meetings with Russian officials, provided such contacts will contribute to resolving the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said as he took journalists' questions before traveling to Israel, Report informs via TASS.

    "We'd still like to meet with Russians," he said.

    "I had a good call with [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and we'll follow up on that," the top US diplomat added.

    "We will always be interested in engaging if there is an opportunity to achieve peace," Rubio emphasized.

    Commenting on the latest US sanctions on Russia's largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, the US secretary of state said: "I think the president has said repeatedly for a number of months now that at some point he will have to do something if we don't make progress on the peace deal. Today was the day he decided to do something."

    Marco Rubio Russia United States
    Rubio ABŞ-nin sülh naminə Rusiya rəsmiləri ilə görüşməyə hazır olduğunu deyib
    Рубио заявил о готовности США к встречам с российскими чиновниками ради мира

    Latest News

    08:32

    US hits boat allegedly carrying drugs in Pacific Ocean

    Other countries
    08:24

    EU ambassadors agree 19th sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    08:16

    Death toll from Russia's Urals plant blast climbs to nine — governor

    Region
    08:08

    US ready for meetings with Russian officials to resolve Ukraine conflict — Rubio

    Other countries
    08:00

    Trump dismisses update of US lifting restrictions on Kyiv's strikes inside Russia

    Other countries
    21:01
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    20:47

    Argentina's foreign minister resigns days before midterm vote

    Other countries
    20:42

    More than 1,500 Azerbaijanis study in Hungary

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine to cooperate in humanitarian demining

    Other
    All News Feed