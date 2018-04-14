US President launches strikes on Syria

Baku. April 14. REPORT.AZ/ The United States, together with France and the United Kingdom, launched campaign against Syria on Friday.

Report informs referring to TASS that US President Donald Tramp said in his speech in the White House on Tuesday.

"I have instructed the United States Armed Forces to thump objects related with Syrian president, Bashar Assad’s chemical weapons. Currently, there are carried out operation with France and the United Kingdom," he said.

Tramp added that the United States hopes to improve relations with Russia and Iran, but it can be impossible. He noted that the US does not try to achieve military presence in Syria for an indefinite period.