    US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel

    • 13 October, 2025
    • 11:29
    US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel

    US President Donald Trump landed on Monday in Israel as Hamas began releasing Israeli hostages and days after he secured a Gaza ceasefire deal, Report informs referring to Al Arabiya.

    Before landing at the Ben-Gurion International Airport, the Air Force One flew over the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where tens of thousands were gathered.

    The flyover came just after the first seven hostages arrived in Israel from Gaza and in an apparent message of support to the Israelis.

    Trump is set to address Israel's parliament later on Monday. He will be awarded Israel's highest civilian honor later this year, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said.

    "The war is over," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Washington to Israel on Sunday.

    The US president will then head to Egypt, where he will chair, alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

    Upon his arrival in Israel, Trump was welcomed by Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Trump's daughter, Ivanka, were also present.

    Donald Tramp İsraildə səfərdədir
    Дональд Трамп прибыл с визитом в Израиль

