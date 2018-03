US president agreed with EU leaders to keep sanctions against Russia

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of United States Barack Obama agreed with European leaders to keep sanctions against Russia related to situation in eastern Ukraine and Syria, Report informs referring to Interfax.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, UK Prime Minister Teresa May, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy participated at the meeting held in Berlin on Friday.

The leaders decided to maintain sanctions until fulfillment of Minsk agreement by Russia.