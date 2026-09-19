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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    US okays potential $2.68B sale of air defense gear to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 14:58
    US okays potential $2.68B sale of air defense gear to Ukraine

    The US has approved a potential $2.68 billion sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine, after Kyiv made repeated pleas for support to fend off Russian attacks, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The US State Department says in a congressional notification that it made "a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine" for buying air defense development upgrades and related equipment and services.

    Kyiv has requested to buy equipment including multiple types of missiles, launchers, counter-drone radars and trailers, according to the State Department. The proposed sale is subject to congressional review.

    "If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration," the State Department says, adding that "The estimated total cost is $2.68 billion."

    Sale of weapons US Department of State
    Dövlət Departamenti Ukraynaya HHM vasitələri və sursatların mümkün satışını təsdiqləyib
    Госдеп США одобрил продажу Украине средств ПВО и боеприпасов на $2,68 млрд

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