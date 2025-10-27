US Navy helicopter, fighter jet crash in separate incidents in South China Sea

A US Navy helicopter and a fighter jet both crashed in the same half hour on Sunday during separate routine operations over the South China Sea, with all crew members safely rescued, the Navy's Pacific Fleet said, Report informs via CNN.

The Navy has launched an investigation into the cause of both incidents that occurred over strategic waters seen as a potential flashpoint for global conflict.

The Navy said on social media that an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter went down around 2:45 p.m. (GMT+8) "while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz." Search-and-rescue crews rescued three crew members, the Navy said.

About 30 minutes later, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter also crashed while conducting routine operations from Nimitz. Both crew members ejected and were safely recovered, the Navy said.

The F/A-18 is at least the fourth of the $60 million fighter jets the Navy has lost this year.

Bracketed by China and several Southeast Asian nations, parts of the vital South China Sea are claimed by multiple governments, but Beijing asserts ownership over almost all of the strategic waterway, in defiance of an international court ruling.

Over the past two decades, China has fortified its territorial claims by constructing military installations on contested islands and reefs. The US says China's assertions and military buildup threaten freedom of navigation and free trade in the waterway.

US forces maintain a steady presence in the region to push back on Chinese sovereignty claims and support Washington's allies and partners.

