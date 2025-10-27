Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    US Navy helicopter, fighter jet crash in separate incidents in South China Sea

    Other countries
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 08:25
    US Navy helicopter, fighter jet crash in separate incidents in South China Sea

    A US Navy helicopter and a fighter jet both crashed in the same half hour on Sunday during separate routine operations over the South China Sea, with all crew members safely rescued, the Navy's Pacific Fleet said, Report informs via CNN.

    The Navy has launched an investigation into the cause of both incidents that occurred over strategic waters seen as a potential flashpoint for global conflict.

    The Navy said on social media that an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter went down around 2:45 p.m. (GMT+8) "while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz." Search-and-rescue crews rescued three crew members, the Navy said.

    About 30 minutes later, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter also crashed while conducting routine operations from Nimitz. Both crew members ejected and were safely recovered, the Navy said.

    The F/A-18 is at least the fourth of the $60 million fighter jets the Navy has lost this year.

    Bracketed by China and several Southeast Asian nations, parts of the vital South China Sea are claimed by multiple governments, but Beijing asserts ownership over almost all of the strategic waterway, in defiance of an international court ruling.

    Over the past two decades, China has fortified its territorial claims by constructing military installations on contested islands and reefs. The US says China's assertions and military buildup threaten freedom of navigation and free trade in the waterway.

    US forces maintain a steady presence in the region to push back on Chinese sovereignty claims and support Washington's allies and partners.

    US Navy helicopter crash South China Sea
    Cənubi Çin dənizində ABŞ-yə məxsus döyüş təyyarəsi və helikopter qəzaya uğrayıb
    В Южно-Китайском море потерпели крушение истребитель и вертолет ВС США

    Latest News

    08:43

    UK Royal Navy to spend £150M on mine-hunting drones

    Other countries
    08:35

    Food benefits set to expire for 41M people as US shutdown continues

    Other countries
    08:25

    US Navy helicopter, fighter jet crash in separate incidents in South China Sea

    Other countries
    08:16

    Milei's party leading parliamentary elections in Argentinian capital, 15 provinces

    Other countries
    08:08

    Palestinian president issues new constitutional declaration

    Other countries
    00:00

    5 years pass since Armenia's terror attack in Azerbaijan's Garayusifli village

    Domestic policy
    17:50

    China offers US to raise level of trade relations

    Other countries
    17:42
    Photo

    Destruction, civilian deaths - footage of shelling of building in Kyiv - PHOTOS

    Other countries
    17:30

    Trump says will be ready to meet Putin if confident of deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed