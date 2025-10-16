Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    US military helicopters make emergency landings in western Japan airport

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 12:47
    US military helicopters make emergency landings in western Japan airport

    Three US military helicopters made emergency landings Thursday afternoon at a commercial airport in western Japan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said, Report informs via Kyodo News.

    The helicopters landed at around 2:25 p.m. (GMT+9) at Takamatsu Airport in Kagawa Prefecture.

    No further details were immediately available.

    ABŞ ordusuna məxsus üç helikopter Yaponiyada təcili eniş edib
    В Японии три вертолета ВВС США совершили экстренную посадку

