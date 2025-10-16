US military helicopters make emergency landings in western Japan airport
Other countries
- 16 October, 2025
- 12:47
Three US military helicopters made emergency landings Thursday afternoon at a commercial airport in western Japan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said, Report informs via Kyodo News.
The helicopters landed at around 2:25 p.m. (GMT+9) at Takamatsu Airport in Kagawa Prefecture.
No further details were immediately available.
