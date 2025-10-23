US investigators, Turkish experts to help Hong Kong with fatal plane crash probe

A US transport safety agency is sending five investigators to Hong Kong to help with a local probe into a cargo plane crash that killed two security workers, while experts from the Turkish civil aviation authority will also provide assistance, Report informs via the South China Morning Post.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent US government agency responsible for investigating civil transport accidents, said on social media on Wednesday that it would send five people to the city.

"The NTSB is sending a team of five investigators to Hong Kong to assist the [city's] Air Accident Investigation Authority [AAIA] investigation into Monday's runway excursion at Hong Kong International Airport involving a Boeing 747-418 owned by Turkish cargo airline ACT Airlines," it said.

The US agency is responsible for determining the probable cause of civil transport accidents and formulating safety recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

The board maintains limited resources to investigate aviation crashes, despite the current US government shutdown.

On Monday, Emirates flight 9788 from Dubai, operated by Turkish cargo charter carrier ACT Airlines, veered off the runway while landing at around 3.50 am.

The aircraft crashed into the waters off the north runway, resulting in the deaths of two workers in a security vehicle. The AAIA is conducting the investigation.

A source said on Wednesday that the plane's four crew members had already met the AAIA and were expected to be questioned by police.

According to the Post, the force would conduct its own investigation for the Coroner's Court to decide whether an inquest was needed.

The crew was captain Atilia-silifke Yilmaz, 35, first officer Candemir Ulker, 44, aircraft maintenance engineer Muzaffer Tuydu, 46, and loadmaster Caner Durgut, 35.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said she had met Turkish authorities on Wednesday and had asked for their continued assistance, including coordination with the aircrew and airline regarding the investigation and follow-up action.

"The Turkish authorities pledged their full support and cooperation for the relevant work. They confirmed that the crew involved in the accident would remain in Hong Kong and actively assist with the investigation," she said in a social media post.

"Furthermore, expert representatives from the Turkish civil aviation authority will arrive in Hong Kong within days to provide assistance. The Turkish authorities also expressed a willingness to arrange a meeting between airline representatives and the bereaved families."

Monday's incident was the fourth in 15 years involving ACT Airlines, which was operating the cargo flight for Emirates. More than 30 people were killed in one of the previous accidents involving the company in 2017.

The two airport employees killed in Monday's incident were Chan Chun-yin, 30, and Vincent Ho Kwok-cheung, 41.