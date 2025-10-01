Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    US imposes sanctions on some Iranian individuals and firms

    01 October, 2025
    • 20:16
    US imposes sanctions on some Iranian individuals and firms

    The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating 21 entities and 17 individuals involved in networks that facilitate the acquisition of sensitive goods and technology for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), as well as its missile and military aircraft production efforts, according to a statement, Report informs.

    "These networks have assisted in activities including the procurement of technology for advanced surface-to-air missile systems and the illicit purchase of a US-manufactured helicopter," the US Treasury said.

    It added that "Iran's ballistic missile and conventional weapons capabilities, supported by the networks designated today, pose a significant threat to US service members in the Middle East, US commercial ships transiting international waters, and civilians."

    "The Iranian regime's support of terrorist proxies and its pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the security of the Middle East, the United States and our allies around the world," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "Under President Trump's leadership, we will deny the regime weapons it would use to further its malign objectives."

    ABŞ İrana dəstək verdiyi üçün onlarla şəxs və şirkətə qarşı sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    США ввели санкции против десятков лиц и компаний за поддержку Ирана

