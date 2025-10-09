Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    US imposes sanctions on 50 individuals, entities linked to Iranian oil

    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 21:10
    US imposes sanctions on 50 individuals, entities linked to Iranian oil

    The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of 50 people, companies and ships largely out of the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and China, alleging they were facilitating the shipment of Iranian oil and sales of liquefied petroleum gas, Report informs via ABC News.

    Included in the penalties are two dozen "shadow fleet" ships flagged across multiple nations, concealing the origin of Iranian oil and circumvents earlier sanctions; a China-based crude oil terminal; and a non-state-owned Chinese refinery. The Treasury Department said they are key to Iran"s ability to export petroleum and petroleum products.

    The department said the entities and individuals cited enabled the export of billions of dollars worth of oil and gas products, aiding Iran's government.

    The administration is citing a collection of executive orders signed by Republican President Donald Trump, including one in February that calls for the United States to "drive Iran"s export of oil to zero."

    Among other things, the sanctions deny the people and companies access to any property or financial assets held in the US and prevent US businesses and citizens from doing business with them.

    Trump's "maximum pressure" on Iran is meant to deny Tehran access to nuclear weapons, and during the summer, the US and Israel engaged in several bombardments of Tehran's nuclear and military sites.

    The United Nations reimposed sanctions on Iran in September over its nuclear program, further squeezing the country as Iranians increasingly find themselves priced out of the food and worried about their futures. Iran"s rial currency is at a record low, increasing pressure on food prices and making daily life that much more challenging.

    Since January, the administration has imposed sanctions on 166 ships tied to the Iranian oil trade. The new sanctions target a second Chinese oil terminal and a fourth independently owned refinery in China.

    Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement that the administration is disrupting the Iranian government"s "ability to fund terrorist groups that threaten the United States."

    Iran US sanctions Iranian oil
    ABŞ İran nefti ilə əlaqəli olan 50 fiziki və hüquqi şəxsə qarşı sanksiya tətbiq edib
    США ввели санкции против 50 лиц и компаний, связанных с иранской нефтью

    Latest News

    21:47

    Georgian Defense Minister: Main mission is to preserve regional stability through joint efforts

    Region
    21:22
    Photo

    Final Declaration adopted at int"l conference on missing persons in Baku

    Other
    21:17
    Photo

    Documents on Armenia's recruitment of foreign mercenaries in military operations against Azerbaijan presented in court

    Incident
    21:10

    US imposes sanctions on 50 individuals, entities linked to Iranian oil

    Other countries
    20:58

    Zakir Hasanov: Initialing of peace agreement is crucial for ending war

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Tel Aviv after helping broker ceasefire deal

    Other countries
    20:47

    KTZ: Grain shipments to Aktau Port temporarily restricted

    Region
    20:41
    Photo

    Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia trilateral defense ministerial meeting held in Ankara

    Region
    20:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Sub-Working Group on Environmental Issues holds another meeting

    Ecology
    All News Feed