    US hits boat allegedly carrying drugs in Pacific Ocean

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 08:32
    US hits boat allegedly carrying drugs in Pacific Ocean

    The American armed forces have attacked the eighth boat in the Pacific Ocean, allegedly used to deliver drugs to the United States, probably killing all people on board, CBS noted citing sources, Report informs.

    It said there were two or three people in the boat. Previously the strikes were carried out in the southern Caribbean.

    Washington accuses Venezuela of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling.

    US President Donald Trump told the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on September 23 that the armed forces would continue to attack ships associated, according to the United States, with the Venezuelan drug cartels led by President Nicolas Maduro. American media reported that the United States in the next few weeks may begin to strike at drug cartel facilities in Venezuela.

    Pacific Ocean United States Armed Forces
    ABŞ ordusu Sakit Okeanda narkotik kartelinə aid sualtı qayığı məhv edib
    ВС США в Тихом океане ударили по лодке, перевозившей наркотики

