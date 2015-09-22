US F-18 fighter jet crashes in Northern California

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ A US F-18 warplane assigned to Lemoore Naval Air Station crashed in the north of the US state of California, Report informs referring to Russian TASS, the California Highway Patrol says.

The aircraft went down in a field near Highway 198 and Avenue 27 alignment, about two miles west of the base entrance, according to the local law enforcement agency.

The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft.

Investigators are determining the cause of the crash.