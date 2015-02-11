US Embassy ceases its activity in Yemen

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the US Embassy in Yemen's capital, Sana, ceased the activity. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the Embassy issued a statement on it. " AS the situation became worse in Sana, the US State Department ceased its activity on February 11, 2015."

According to the statement, all consular services "stopped till the next decree".

In addition, the State Department called on its citizens not to go to Yemen and those who are still there were recommended to leave the country.