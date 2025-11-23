US does not want repeat of situation with Minsk agreements — Kellogg
- 23 November, 2025
- 17:26
Washington, working to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, is seeking to prevent a repeat of the situation with the Minsk agreements, US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said, Report informs.
'We don't want history to repeat itself. We don't want the Budapest Memorandum to come back. We don't want the Minsk 1 or 2 to come back," he said in an interview with Fox News.
