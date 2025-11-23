US does not want repeat of situation with Minsk agreements — Kellogg

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Other countries
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 17:26
    Washington, working to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, is seeking to prevent a repeat of the situation with the Minsk agreements, US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said, Report informs.

    'We don't want history to repeat itself. We don't want the Budapest Memorandum to come back. We don't want the Minsk 1 or 2 to come back," he said in an interview with Fox News.

    ABŞ Rusiya‑Ukrayna münaqişəsinin həlli prosesində Minsk razılaşmalarının təkrarlanmasını istəmir
    Келлог: США не хотят повторения истории с минскими соглашениями

