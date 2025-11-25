Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    US Deputy Secretary of State to visit Türkiye, Iraq, and Israel

    25 November, 2025
    US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas will travel to Türkiye, Iraq, and Israel November 27 to December 5, stopping in Istanbul, Baghdad, Erbil, and Jerusalem, Report informs, citing the US Department of State.

    Deputy Secretary Rigas"s travel underscores the United States" commitment to advancing stability, security, religious freedom, and prosperity across the region.

    In Türkiye, Deputy Secretary Rigas will lead the United States" delegation for the celebration of the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. The Deputy Secretary will attend meetings with his Turkish counterparts to advance the US-Türkiye bilateral relationship and also meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.

    In Iraq, the Deputy Secretary will meet with Iraqi officials, tour US diplomatic facilities, and inaugurate the new Consulate General in Erbil.

    The Deputy Secretary"s trip to Israel will reaffirm the ironclad relationship between Israel and the United States while enhancing diplomatic facilities and ensuring that foreign assistance advances US strategic interests.

    ABŞ dövlət katibinin müavini Türkiyə, İraq və İsrailə səfər edəcək
    Замгоссекретаря США посетит Турцию, Ирак и Израиль

