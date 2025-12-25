US Department of Justice gets more documents as part of Epstein case files

The US Department of Justice said it had received more documents related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing minors, but it will take several weeks to review and publish them, Report informs.

"The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case," the Justice Department said.

"The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders. We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks," the statement reads.

Axios reported on December 23 that US President Donald Trump's administration plans to check and publish approximately 700,000 pages of documents related to the Epstein case within roughly a week. A US official told the portal that the Department of Justice had already published some 750,000 documents related to the case. About 200 DoJ staffers were charged with pre-publication checks.

The documents that have already been published indicate that Trump flew on Epstein's jet eight times, although the US president had denied this. However, Axios emphasized that this fact does not indicate any wrongdoing on the part of Trump.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019. The prosecutor's office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he brought dozens of underage girls to his Manhattan home, the youngest of whom was 14. Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the United States were terminated after he took his own life in a prison cell in August 2019.