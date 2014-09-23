​US airstrikes against ISIS in Syria

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ United States and its partners are implementing the first air strikes at the "Islamic state" in Syria. Report informs citing Reuters, this was officially claimed by Pentagon.

"I can confirm that U.S. military and partner nation forces are undertaking military action against ISIL terrorists in Syria using a mix of fighter, bomber and Tomahawk land attack missiles,” Pentagon Spokesman, Rear Admiral John Kirby stated. “Given that these operations are ongoing, we are not in a position to provide additional details at this time,” he added.

President Barack Obama unveiled a new strategy against the ISIS on September 11. He said that he would not deploy American troops in Iraq, but intensify air strikes. Furthermore, Obama issued that Washington wanted to create and lead a broad coalition to fight against militants in Syria and Iraq.

Terroristic religious group "Islamic State" grew in strength during operations in Syria, where the ISIL fought against government forces. Several months ago, the IS has launched a massive attack on the northern and north-western provinces of Iraq and occupied a vast territory, where they announced the establishment of the so-called Islamic Caliphate.