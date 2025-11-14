Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford to approach Venezuela in coming days

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 08:25
    American aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford will approach the shores of Venezuela within a few days, Report informs referring to AP.

    The arrival of the aircraft carrier marks a significant US military buildup in the region, the agency said. On October 24, the Pentagon said it was deploying it to the area of responsibility of the Southern Command of the US Army - it includes Central and South America and the Caribbean region.

    Earlier, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon was launching Operation Southern Spear to combat drug cartels. It will be led by the Southern Command of the US Army, as well as a compound specially created for this operation.

    ABŞ-nin təyyarədaşıyan gəmisi yaxın günlərdə Venesuela sahillərinə yaxınlaşacaq
    AP: Авианосец США Gerald R. Ford в ближайшие дни подойдет к берегам Венесуэлы

