Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Air Force F-18 aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Japan near the southern country's Kochi Prefecture.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the pilot of the aircraft ejected, however there were no casualties reported.

The crashed aircraft was from the US base in the city of Iwakuni located at the Shikoku island.

The Japanese Defense Ministry is carrying out an investigation into the accident.