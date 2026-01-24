US adds eight companies, nine tankers to Iran sanctions lists

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The US Treasury has added eight individuals and nine oil tankers associated with them to the Iran sanctions lists, according to information on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a department of the US Treasury, Report informs.

    The sanctions target eight oil, gas, and transportation companies registered in India, Liberia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Seychelles, and the Marshall Islands. In addition, nine tankers have been blacklisted.

    The US Treasury also issued a general license, according to which, until February 22, oil tankers that are subject to restrictions are permitted to enter and dock at any port except Venezuelan, Iranian, and Russian ports.

    In addition, it is allowed to take measures ensuring the health and safety of the crew members of these tankers, to carry out repairs, and unload the vessels in designated ports, provided that the tankers were loaded before January 23 and the cargo they are carrying is not of Iranian origin.

    Inclusion on the sanctions list entails a freeze on assets in the United States and a ban on American citizens and companies doing business with those listed.

    ABŞ İranın "kölgə donanması"na qarşı yeni sanksiyalar elan edib
    США объявили новые санкции против иранского "теневого флота"

