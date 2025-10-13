Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    UNRWA: Food for 1 million people delivered to Gaza Strip

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 08:48
    UNRWA: Food for 1 million people delivered to Gaza Strip

    The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has delivered food for 1 million people in the Gaza Strip, Report informs.

    "In the first ceasefire, UNRWA brought in enough food in the first four days to feed a million people - half the population. We have those supplies outside, and the assets and people inside to bring them in," our Sam Rose tells DWNews. With 75 years of experience in Gaza, UNRWA has the knowledge, network and plans in place to distribute aid effectively across the Strip. We just need the green light from the Israeli authorities," UNRWA wrote on X.

    UNRWA humanitarian aid Gaza
    Qəzzaya 1 milyon insan üçün ərzaq çatdırılıb
    БАПОР: В сектор Газа доставлено продовольствие для 1 млн человек

    Latest News

    10:04

    Dollar drops to euro and yen amid expectations of US–China decisions

    Finance
    10:01

    Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Pakistan on working visit

    Domestic policy
    09:56

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:48

    40 people killed in road accident in South Africa

    Other countries
    09:42

    Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soon

    Other countries
    09:37

    Azerbaijan to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier tonight

    Football
    09:30

    Over 150 Palestinian prisoners to be deported to other countries

    Other countries
    09:25

    Indonesia appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:24

    Seven hostages said handed to Red Cross

    Other countries
    All News Feed