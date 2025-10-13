UNRWA: Food for 1 million people delivered to Gaza Strip
- 13 October, 2025
- 08:48
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has delivered food for 1 million people in the Gaza Strip, Report informs.
"In the first ceasefire, UNRWA brought in enough food in the first four days to feed a million people - half the population. We have those supplies outside, and the assets and people inside to bring them in," our Sam Rose tells DWNews. With 75 years of experience in Gaza, UNRWA has the knowledge, network and plans in place to distribute aid effectively across the Strip. We just need the green light from the Israeli authorities," UNRWA wrote on X.
