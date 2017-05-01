Unknown sets fire to largest mosque in Sweden

© Reuters

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The fire occurred last night in Imam Ali Islamic Centre, largest mosque in Sweden, located in the suburb of Yerfella in the north of Stockholm, Sweden.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

“It appears to have been set from outside,” Lars Byström, a press spokesman for the Stockholm Police, said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The mosque has library with over 3,000 books.

"Previously, about 30-50% of the building was damaged," spokesman Akil Zahiri said, adding that the area of the mosque is about 3500 sq m.