​UNHCR: The number of IDPs from eastern Ukraine is growing

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Due to deterioration of situation in the East of Ukraine, 117,000 people become internally displaced persons. Only last week, more than 6,200 residents were forced to leave their homes. Another 730 thousand people fled to Russia during the conflict. Report informs citing the statement of Vincent Cochetel, the Head of the European Office of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), that since the beginning of this year about 2,700 Ukrainians have applied for asylum to the European Union.

According to Russian authorities, the total number of Ukrainian citizens fled to Russia due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine is estimated at 730 thousand people. Most of the refugees setlled in the border areas, while others found shelter in asylums, opened by the Russian authorities. Thus, 42,000 Ukrainians are placed in 585 centers.

About 169,000 people, most of whom are women and children, decided to issue their stay in Russia and applied for citizenship, refugee status, asylum or temporary work permission.

More than 117,000 Ukrainians have become internal migrants. "The number of immigrants from Luhansk and Donetsk has increased dramatically. There were 2.600 people in June and almost 102,000 in early August - Vincent Cochetel, the head of the European branch of UNHCR stated. - Today, residents of eastern Ukraine account for 87% of the total number of internally displaced persons. The number of residents leaving Crimea, is estimated at 15,000 people".

According to IDPs, they left mainly for fear of being caught in the crossfire. Some fear persecution for their political views; ethnic discrimination or violent mobilization by both government and anti-government forces. People report the cases of kidnapping, extortion and intimidation. There were many houses destroyed, the infrastructure violated, and a problem with drinking water.

At the same time, UNHCR informs that a large number of people have returned to areas which returned under control of the government. According to local authorities over the past week about 4000 people came back to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk from the Kharkiv region. According to reports, 20,000 people have returned to Slovyansk since July 5.