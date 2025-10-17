UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per day
Other countries
- 17 October, 2025
- 18:18
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has increased its daily food deliveries to the Gaza Strip to 560 tons since the implementation of the ceasefire. However, this volume remains insufficient to meet the needs of all residents of the Palestinian enclave, Abeer Etefa, WFP spokesperson, said at a briefing in Geneva.
"Delivering around 560 tons [to Gaza] daily, we are still below the target level we need," she said, Report informs via TASS.
According to Etefa, since the ceasefire took effect and up to October 15, around 230 trucks carrying approximately 2,800 tons of food have entered the enclave. Deliveries are being made through the Kerem Shalom and Kisufim crossings in the southern and central parts of Gaza.
Latest News
19:30
Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealedForeign policy
19:21
Draft state budget for next year submitted to Milli MajlisDomestic policy
19:08
Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airportInfrastructure
19:03
Photo
Preparations for OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year discussedOther
18:50
Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine monthsIncident
18:39
Azerbaijan establishes embassy in BahrainForeign policy
18:18
UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per dayOther countries
18:07
Photo
Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city dayCulture
18:00
Photo