    UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per day

    • 17 October, 2025
    • 18:18
    The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has increased its daily food deliveries to the Gaza Strip to 560 tons since the implementation of the ceasefire. However, this volume remains insufficient to meet the needs of all residents of the Palestinian enclave, Abeer Etefa, WFP spokesperson, said at a briefing in Geneva.

    "Delivering around 560 tons [to Gaza] daily, we are still below the target level we need," she said, Report informs via TASS.

    According to Etefa, since the ceasefire took effect and up to October 15, around 230 trucks carrying approximately 2,800 tons of food have entered the enclave. Deliveries are being made through the Kerem Shalom and Kisufim crossings in the southern and central parts of Gaza.

