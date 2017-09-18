UN will host ministerial devoted to Syria on September 21

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The international high-level meeting on Syria will be held on September 21 at the UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of general political discussion of the General Assembly.

Report informs citing the TASS, said Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia.

"The international meeting on Syrian crisis will be held on September 21 in the hall of the UN Trusteeship Council in a broad format," diplomat said.

He explained that the meeting, which will be held at the initiative of the European Union (EU), is not related to the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), which includes about 20 countries, the UN and the League of Arab States. The co-chairs of ISSG are Russia and the United States.

A general political discussion of the General Assembly will take place at the UN on September 19-25, on the sidelines of which dozens of meetings and bilateral meetings will be held.