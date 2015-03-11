​UN: The conflict in Syria led to disastrous consequences

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ The conflict in Syria has led to disastrous consequences, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, millions of them have left the country or have been internally displaced. Since the beginning of the conflict, the Syrian economy has lost more than 202 billion US dollars. Report informs, this was determined in a new report prepared jointly by Syrian Centre for Policy Research, United Nations Development Programme and the Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWA).

According to the reporters, the violence in Syria has led to the deaths of 210,000 people, 840,000 civilians have been injured. More than 6 million, or 40 % of the Syrian population has become internally displaced people and 4 million fled to neighboring countries. Another half million went to other countries as migrant workers.

Life expectancy has fell from 79,5 years in 2010 to 55,7 years in 2014. The unemployment rate makes up to 58%. Almost 3 million people have lost their jobs in the last 4 years. Two-thirds of Syrians live in extreme poverty. 50 % of school-age children have not attended school for the last three years.