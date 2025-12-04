UN Security Council delegation visits Syria after 14 years of isolation

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 15:06
    A delegation representing all members of the UN Security Council arrived in Damascus on Thursday, for the first visit to the country in 14 years, official media announced, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    After arriving in the Syrian capital, the delegation toured the devastated Jobar neighborhood to view destruction caused by strikes carried out by the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said.

    Members also visited heritage sites in Old Damascus accompanied by Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi.

    The Security Council delegation later arrived at Qasr al-Shaab and held talks with President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

    Thursday's visit comes as Syrians mark the first anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime.

    The Foreign Ministry's media office said Wednesday the visit reflects international support for "new Syria" and for its efforts to rebuild and strengthen sovereignty and stabilize the country after the ouster of the former regime.

    It added that the Security Council's engagement represents a rare moment of consensus on the Syrian issue among all member states, the first such unanimity in 14 years.

    Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.

