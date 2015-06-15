UN Secretary General: While parties of conflict dispute, the country burns in fire

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Today the existence of Yemen depends on the retaining of balance. While the parties to dispute between themselves, the country burns in the fire."

Report informs referring to Reuters, the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in his speech at the meeting held in Geneva, dedicated to the crisis in Yemen.

He urged the parties of the conflict to cease fire for a period of two weeks.

According to information, Huthis-rebels who were also to join the consultations are still not arrived in Geneva. Their arrival is expected in the coming hours.

On June 15 launched the consultations on the crisis in Yemen, which will end tomorrow.