    UN interim forces in Lebanon say IDF threw grenades at their personnel

    The United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said yesterday the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) threw grenades in their direction and at Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon.

    Report informs via the Times of Israel that UNIFIL and Lebanese troops were assisting civilian workers in the village of Marun ar-Ras, who were clearing the ruins of houses destroyed during the war.

    "Around 11:30 a.m., explosions were heard at two separate locations, approximately 500 meters from our positions," the statement said.

    Moments later, the first group saw a drone flying overhead and witnessed an explosion about 30–40 meters away. About 20 minutes later, the second group saw another drone drop a grenade, which exploded just 20 meters above their heads.

    UNIFIL informed the IDF of these actions in advance and immediately demanded that the fire cease.

    "Fortunately, no one was injured, and the work eventually continued," the organization noted, condemning Israel"s actions as a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

    Временные силы ООН в Ливане заявили, что военные ЦАХАЛ бросили в них гранаты

