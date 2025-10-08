UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on occupied territories of Georgia

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution titled "Cooperation with Georgia" on the human rights situation in the occupied territories of Georgia, Report informs.

According to a statement from the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this document has been presented by Georgia since 2017 and has been adopted by consensus for the first time.

The resolution was presented at the UN Human Rights Council meeting by Georgia's Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsaliya. The Georgian Foreign Ministry's statement indicates that the adoption of the document by consensus demonstrates the international community's "unprecedented support" for Georgia.

In the resolution, the UN Human Rights Council once again confirmed its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The document expressed deep concern about discrimination and human rights violations against the ethnic Georgian population in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) regions under Russian occupation.

The resolution also emphasizes the importance of the Geneva international negotiations established on the basis of the ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008.

The document reflects the fact of Russia's occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, as well as the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights for 2021-2024.

The resolution also includes a call for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and international monitoring mechanisms to be provided immediate and unrestricted access to the occupied territories.