UN Secretary General: It is necessary to stop destruction of monuments by IG militants in Iraq

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon expressed his indignation at the actions of IG militants who destroyed ruins of the ancient city of Hatra in northern Iraq.

Report informs referring to TASS, he described the actions of radicals in a statement as a war crime and the need to urgently put an end to them.

The Secretary-General urgently calls on the international community as soon as possible to put an end to such terrorist activities, as well as to prevent the smuggling of objects of cultural value, as required by Security Council resolutions 2170 and 2199, said in a communiqué to the press service of the UN.

Hatra ruins were located 80 km south of Mosul, were demolished by IG militants on Saturday.On Sunday, they began to destroy another ancient city - Dur-Sharrukin.