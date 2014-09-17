​UN asked for one billion dollars to fight Ebola

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ UN called on donors to provide one billion dollars to fight Ebola. Report informs, it was stated by the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon at a press conference in New York.

He stressed that a deadly epidemic was fraught with serious consequences for the entire world.

"The epidemic of Ebola is not just a health crisis. It will have serious economic and social consequences that may have spread beyond the affected countries," The UN Secretary General said.

Today in Geneva, Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Valerie Amos and the Special Coordinator for fight against Ebola David Nabarro presented a comprehensive picture of the humanitarian needs of the countries affected by the deadly fever. They stated that, generally, it would take 987, 8 million for humanitarian projects in three most affected countries by Ebola (Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone) in the next six months.

Ebola burst occurred in February this year in Guinea. Currently, Ebola virus continues to spread promptly in the Western Africa. Fever mortality makes 53%. The effective vaccine doesn't exist yet. WHO recognized ethic to use experimental drugs for treatment of the disease.

Ebola was found in 1976 in Zaire (nowadays DRC) and was called after the river near which there were villages with the first infected people.