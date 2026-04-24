Ukrainian Neptune missiles slam Russian drone factory in Taganrog

Ukraine's Armed Forces struck the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog with Neptune missiles on April 19, destroying several of the facility's production buildings, says the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Report informs via RBC Ukraine.

"The results of the April 19, 2026, strike by Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles on the Atlant Aero enterprise in Taganrog, Rostov region of the Russian Federation, have been updated: the destruction of two production facilities and damage to four others has been confirmed," the General Staff said.

According to the the statement, Atlant Aero carries out the full design, production, and testing cycle for Molniya-type strike-reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for Orion drones.

"Striking this enterprise will reduce the enemy's ability to carry out attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine," the General Staff added.

In addition, following a strike on April 22, 2026, on a Project 22460 patrol ship of Russia's FSB Border Service in Sevastopol, damage to the vessel's combat control post has been confirmed.