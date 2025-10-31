Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Since the start of 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out a series of successful strikes on Russian oil production and refining sites, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk said at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the operations destroyed 48% of Russia's Pantsir anti-aircraft missile systems, which had been used against Ukrainian long-range drones.

    He added that nearly 160 successful attacks on rear oil production and processing facilities were carried out this year.

    In September and October alone, 20 sites were hit, including six refineries, two oil terminals, three oil depots, and nine pumping stations.

    Maliuk noted that these strikes caused a shortage of more than 20% of oil products in Russia's domestic market, idled 37% of refining capacities, and created fuel deficits in 57 regions, prompting a ban on gasoline exports until year-end.

    Ukrayna son iki ayda Rusiyanın 20 neft hasilatı və emalı obyektinə zərbələr endirib
    Малюк: СБУ в сентябре-октябре нанесли удары по 20 объектам нефтедобычи и переработки РФ

