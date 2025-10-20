Ukrainian FM supports EU gas funding tools, eyes alternative routes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has praised the financial instruments developed by the European Commission to support gas imports, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

Sybiha highlighted Ukraine's readiness to expand alternative energy supply routes from both northern and southern Europe.

"He [Sybiha] specifically confirmed Ukraine's readiness to develop alternative routes for energy supplies from northern and southern Europe, particularly US liquefied natural gas, taking into account the capacity of Ukraine's unique gas storage facilities," reads the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement.