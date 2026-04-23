Ukraine to get 45B euros from EU, accession talks planned this year

After important decisions were adopted, such as the allocation of a 90 billion euro credit to Kyiv and the 20th sanctions package against Russia, it is necessary to move on to negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union, European Council President António Costa said, Report informs.

Now it is time to look forward and prepare for the next step, which is the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, he said.

In turn, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, noted that Ukraine will be able to receive the first tranche of the 45 billion euro credit this quarter. She specified that drones will also be included in the first defense aid package.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all EU leaders for unanimously adopting decisions important for Kyiv: "Of course, we will continue to work to force Russia to return to genuine diplomacy in order to end the war."