Ukraine submits response to US peace plan

Kyiv has sent the Washington administration its response to US President Donald Trump's draft plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Axios journalist Barak Ravid said, citing his sources, Report informs.

"Ukraine gave the Trump administration on Wednesday its response to the latest draft of the US peace plan, Ukrainian and US officials told me," Ravid wrote on X.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, notes that Kyiv sent Washington a revised version of the US peace plan.

It also notes that European countries are working on three documents: the first outlining a common vision for ending the conflict, the second addressing security guarantees for Kyiv, and the third focusing on issues related to Ukraine's reconstruction.