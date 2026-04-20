Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ukraine strikes two Russian Black Sea Fleet landing ships in Sevastopol

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 10:49
    Ukraine strikes two Russian Black Sea Fleet landing ships in Sevastopol

    Ukraine's Armed Forces have damaged two Russian Navy landing ships with a combined estimated value of about $150 million in temporarily occupied Crimea, Report informs.

    According to Ukrainian media, the statement was issued by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The agency said that during the night of April 18–19, special unit fighters known as "Ghosts" carried out strikes on vessels of Russia's Black Sea Fleet located in Sevastopol Bay.

    As a result of the operation, both ships were reportedly put out of action.

    Ukrainian intelligence identified one of the vessels as the large landing ship Yamal, a Project 775 ship built in 1988. Measuring 112.5 meters in length, it is capable of transporting up to 500 tons of cargo, including armored vehicles and troops. Its estimated value exceeds $80 million.

    The second vessel, Nikolai Filchenkov, is a Project 1171 landing ship built in 1975, with a carrying capacity of up to 1,000 tons. It can transport dozens of armored vehicles and a significant number of personnel, with an estimated value of more than $70 million.

    In addition, Ukrainian intelligence reported the destruction of a Podlet-K1 Radar in Sevastopol, valued at approximately $5 million.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine's Armed Forces Crimea Sevastopol
    Ukrayna ordusu Rusiyanın 150 milyon dollarlıq iki desant gəmisini vurub
    Украина поразила два десантных корабля ЧФ России стоимостью $150 млн в Севастополе

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